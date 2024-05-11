Launches
SafeName
SafeName
We check if your brand name is safe around the world
Don't be like Ford, or Kiri Cheese, or Barf - be smart and use safe product and brand names that don't mean anything bad or vulgar in different languages.
Launched in
Branding
SaaS
Business
About this launch
We check if your brand name is safe around the world!
31
followers
was hunted by
Roland
in
Branding
,
SaaS
,
Business
. Made by
Roland
Featured on May 14th, 2024.
Upvotes
29
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
