Frank SchuilMaker@frank_schuil
Hi everyone, Buying your first crypto may seem like a solved problem, but in reality it can take hours or even days. In September of last year we tested our assumption that users really care about speed by launching QuickBuy in Sweden. We then successfully brought this experience to Norway and Denmark. Now it's time for Europe. We partnered up with Yoti (https://www.yoti.com/) to do so. For first time users it takes a couple of minutes to set up your Yoti app, but after that you are good to go with super fast deliveries in 60 seconds. Some highlights of Safello QuickBuy: - Support for EUR, SEK, NOK, DKK - Support for BTC, ETH, BCH - Transparent fees, no hidden price bumps. - Sent directly to your wallet. - Segwit / Bech32 support For those of you who are developers, we have created developer tools (widget/api/SDK) to power your apps with the Safello QuickBuy option. Integrating it literally is two lines of code where we take care of all the hard parts like support, payments and compliance. Visit https://safello.com/partners/ to find out more. As an example integration, the Opera Web Browser integrated our services recently: https://press.opera.com/2019/02/.... We hope you'll enjoy using and integrating the product. Looking forward to your feedback! Frank Schuil CEO & Co-founder Safello
