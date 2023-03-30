Products
SafeDep vet
SafeDep vet
Identify Open Source Risks
SafeDep vet is a tool for identifying risks in open source software supply chain. It helps engineering and security teams to identify potential issues in their open source dependencies and evaluate them against organizational policies.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
+1 by
SafeDep vet
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"First of all, thank you so much for showing interest in vet, we appreciate it ❤️"
The makers of SafeDep vet
About this launch
SafeDep vet
Identify Open Source Risks
SafeDep vet by
SafeDep vet
was hunted by
Madhu Akula
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Madhu Akula
. Featured on March 31st, 2023.
SafeDep vet
is not rated yet. This is SafeDep vet's first launch.
