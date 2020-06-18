Deals
Jobs
Makers
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Safe Reopen from Involvio
Safe Reopen from Involvio
Helping higher ed safely bring students back to campus.
Education
Keep your students safe and healthy as they return to campus with Safe Reopen - a bundle of thoughtful tools like density monitoring, exposure notification, and more, delivered on the student’s smartphone.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
2 hours ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
2 Reviews
5.0/5
💬
Be the first to comment
Send