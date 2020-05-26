Discussion
Hi PH crew, I'm excited to share with you the Safara Membership – the new way to book hotels – and to give you a free membership with a $25 donation to COVID-19 relief. Unlike all the big booking sites, who hide their big commissions, Safara is an annual membership. This allows us to give you back all of those commissions – which means you can save up for free trips, give yourself "self-upgrades", or make all your hotels less expensive. How it works: 👤Become a member 🏨Book from over 575k hotels 💰Earn Safara Points equal to 100% of the commission 🏝Use your points to book free stays We launched Safara in January and were thrilled with the response. But then COVID hits. Rather than sitting on our ass and waiting for travel to come back, we wanted to figure out how we can help. So we decided to give away a free year of membership to anyone who donates to COVID-19 relief for as little as $25. Obviously a travel membership is not particularly useful right now, so your annual membership won't start until your first booking. Hopefully, that is soon, but even if it is not for many months, you'll have a full year from that point. On the site, we provide an option to contribute our team and the continual improvement of Safara. If you want to support us, we'd be honored, but no pressure whatsoever. Thanks so much and thank you for helping us support the COVID Response Fund. Much love, Joey
