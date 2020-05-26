  1. Home
Book hotels. Earn points. Travel for free.

Safara is the membership that turns your existing travel into free vacations. Earn free travel when you book from over 575,000 hotels.
Get a free membership (normally $195) with a $25 donation to Covid-19 relief!
A New Startup Will Save You Thousands of Dollars on HotelsBooking travel accommodations is much like looking for a new apartment or house. It's fun and exciting at first, but quickly becomes tiresome, time-consuming and possibly the reason you and you're partner aren't currently speaking. This is because hotel booking services like Expedia, Hotel.com and Booking.com have obfuscated the process of reserving a room by inundating users with too many choices.
This New Travel Subscription Company Will Change the Way You Book HotelsPhoto by Shutterstock There are thousands of hotels to pick from on Safara-and right now AFAR readers can get $50 off the annual subscription fee. In addition to offering a highly vetted list of hotels, Safara gives the commissions it earns back to its members so you can accumulate points and book free trips in the future.
Could subscription travel be the new way to holiday in 2020?Subscription services have become an essential part of our lives. Netflix and Amazon Prime are a go-to source of on-screen entertainment and Spotify and Apple Music are where we find our daily soundtracks.
Joey Kotkins
Maker
Hi PH crew, I'm excited to share with you the Safara Membership – the new way to book hotels – and to give you a free membership with a $25 donation to COVID-19 relief. Unlike all the big booking sites, who hide their big commissions, Safara is an annual membership. This allows us to give you back all of those commissions – which means you can save up for free trips, give yourself "self-upgrades", or make all your hotels less expensive. How it works: 👤Become a member 🏨Book from over 575k hotels 💰Earn Safara Points equal to 100% of the commission 🏝Use your points to book free stays We launched Safara in January and were thrilled with the response. But then COVID hits. Rather than sitting on our ass and waiting for travel to come back, we wanted to figure out how we can help. So we decided to give away a free year of membership to anyone who donates to COVID-19 relief for as little as $25. Obviously a travel membership is not particularly useful right now, so your annual membership won't start until your first booking. Hopefully, that is soon, but even if it is not for many months, you'll have a full year from that point. On the site, we provide an option to contribute our team and the continual improvement of Safara. If you want to support us, we'd be honored, but no pressure whatsoever. Thanks so much and thank you for helping us support the COVID Response Fund. Much love, Joey
Gabbi Cahane
Have been using Safara from day one. Game changer.
Julia Vogl
No need to look elsewhere. This is the future for travel!
Alice Leahy
Help Safara support the COVID Response Fund and get an awesome hotel membership for free! 🌟
AJ Leon
A generous move by a unique company taking on the shitty incumbents in the hotel booking space.
