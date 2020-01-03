  1. Home
Sad for No Reason?

This helps you figure out what's wrong

If you feel down without any particular reason then this app could help you uncover the potential reasons.
Tamas Torok
I sometimes feel down without a particular reason. A few months ago I came across a questionnaire on Twitter posted by the one and only @levelsio. Thanks, Pieter for sharing it! So I thought it would be awesome to create a tiny web app that guides you through these questions and in the end, highlights the potential problems you haven't recognized yet. This was the 6th product I built during my first year as an indie hacker. I started learning to code and shipping products while I worked full-time.
