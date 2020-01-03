Sad for No Reason?

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Tamas Torok
Maker
I sometimes feel down without a particular reason. A few months ago I came across a questionnaire on Twitter posted by the one and only @levelsio. Thanks, Pieter for sharing it! So I thought it would be awesome to create a tiny web app that guides you through these questions and in the end, highlights the potential problems you haven't recognized yet. This was the 6th product I built during my first year as an indie hacker. I started learning to code and shipping products while I worked full-time.
UpvoteShare