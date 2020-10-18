discussion
Abrar Qureshi
Maker
I observed fundraising and community engagement challenges faced by small nonprofits, like school PTO/PTAs and other similar nonprofits. Recognizing the important roles these organizations play in uplifting their communities, I decided to leverage my extensive background in technology to build a powerful yet simple to use digital platform and democratize access to any such organizations, irrespective of their size or budget. With simple and easy to use mobile app, available on iOS and Android (with a web app coming soon), the busy nonprofit organizers can manage their community outreach efforts directly from the app. The app supports running fundraising and volunteering campaigns. It also provides a unique feature for the nonprofits to optionally partner with local businesses and reward the campaigns' contributors with coupons to discounted products/services, giving more reasons for various players in the community to collaborate.
