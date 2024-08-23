  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Sacred OS
    Sacred OS

    Sacred OS

    Retro OS in your browser

    Free
    A Windows 9x inspired operating system written in Vanilla JS where every HTML file is executable.
    Launched in
    Open Source
    SaaS
    GitHub
     by
    Sacred OS
    Ellipsis
    Ellipsis
    Ad
    AI Code Reviews & Bug Fixes
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    About this launch
    Sacred OS
    Sacred OSRetro OS in your browser
    0
    reviews
    22
    followers
    Sacred OS by
    Sacred OS
    was hunted by
    Mark Valentino
    in Open Source, SaaS, GitHub. Made by
    Mark Valentino
    . Featured on August 25th, 2024.
    Sacred OS
    is not rated yet. This is Sacred OS's first launch.
    Upvotes
    25
    Vote chart
    Comments
    6
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -