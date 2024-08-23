Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Sacred OS
Sacred OS
Retro OS in your browser
Visit
Upvote 25
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A Windows 9x inspired operating system written in Vanilla JS where every HTML file is executable.
Launched in
Open Source
SaaS
GitHub
by
Sacred OS
Ellipsis
Ad
AI Code Reviews & Bug Fixes
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Sacred OS
Retro OS in your browser
0
reviews
22
followers
Follow for updates
Sacred OS by
Sacred OS
was hunted by
Mark Valentino
in
Open Source
,
SaaS
,
GitHub
. Made by
Mark Valentino
. Featured on August 25th, 2024.
Sacred OS
is not rated yet. This is Sacred OS's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report