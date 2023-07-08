Products
Home
→
Product
→
Saba
Saba
Watch any live TV channel on macOs in one keyboard shortcut
Visit
Upvote 21
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Saba is a Raycast extension that transforms your spotlight search into a virtual TV remote. It lets you browse hundreds of live TV channels and play them in your preferred video player.
Launched in
Productivity
by
Saba
About this launch
Saba
Watch any live TV channel on macOs in one keyboard shortcut
0
reviews
20
followers
Follow for updates
Saba by
Saba
was hunted by
Dream Machine
in
Productivity
. Made by
Dream Machine
. Featured on July 8th, 2023.
Saba
is not rated yet. This is Saba's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
