  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Saba
Saba

Saba

Watch any live TV channel on macOs in one keyboard shortcut

Free Options
Embed
Saba is a Raycast extension that transforms your spotlight search into a virtual TV remote. It lets you browse hundreds of live TV channels and play them in your preferred video player.
Launched in
Productivity
 by
Saba
About this launch
Saba
0
reviews
20
followers
was hunted by
Dream Machine
in Productivity. Made by
Dream Machine
. Featured on July 8th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Saba's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-