Nick Franklin
Hunter
The origin of this new SaaS product came out of a close collaboration between SaaSync, ChartMogul's premium US based system integrator partner, and the team here at ChartMogul. For many years QuickBooks and Xero users have requested an integration with ChartMogul, however, due to the way in which data is structured in these accounting systems it just isn't possible to create a "set and forget" style integration. So we would simply point users to our API or CSV upload features to create a custom integration. However, SaaSync came up with an ingenious idea to create a middleware SaaS app, where data could be ingested from QuickBooks Online or Xero, and any data that wasn't compatible to be synched to ChartMogul would enter a review system (a pending queue) where users could, with a few clicks, cleanup the data so that it's ready to be sent to ChartMogul. It is a "no-code" integration that dramatically reduces the friction of syncing data between QBO or Xero and ChartMogul, all through a UI and without the need to involve engineers or spend hours transforming data. I'm excited for what the future holds for SaaSync and for ChartMogul's partnership with them going forwards. Big congratulations to the founders Travis and Matt for getting to this launch day! 👏👏👏
