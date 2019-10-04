SaaStock Event App

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Nichole Elizabeth DeMeré
Hunter
Register & Download the SaaStock App to: Search & filter the full attendee list Connect & send direct messages Access the venue map Save your favorite sessions and even interact in polls and Twitter! Don't forget to sign up to the matchmaking tool on the app to maximize your SaaStock journey by booking meetings and organizing your personal schedule in there. You can also access the matchmaking tool through your desktop with the details below or download our networking app.
UpvoteShare