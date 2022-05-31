Products
Home
Product
Saastic
Saastic
Get more reviews on G2, Capterra, and Trustpilot
Saastic automatically requests reviews from your customers to build social proof on review sites and collect valuable feedback, so you can focus on doing what you do best — building a 5-star product.
Sales
Marketing
SaaS
Saastic
About this launch
Saastic by
Saastic
was hunted by
Scott
in
Sales
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Scott
. Featured on June 2nd, 2022.
Saastic
is not rated yet. This is Saastic's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#10
Weekly rank
#41
