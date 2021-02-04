  1. Home
  2.  → SaaSReports

SaaSReports

One-minute competitive research solution for SaaS products.

Web App
Marketing
Venture Capital
+ 1
If you're tired of too many hours spent on competitive research, this one's for you. Get a comprehensive report including top competitors, features, pricing points, consumer reviews etc. in less than a minute.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Jenny Jung
Maker
Product @ Product Bricks Ventures
While having conversations with a wide range of business folks (marketing, sales, VCs, PMs, Consultants, etc.), we realized a common problem in competitive research: way too much time spent on it, way too much information that needed parsing. That’s why we developed a report generation tool for folks to have a spreadsheet of competitor information for you to compare pricing points, value propositions, and user feedback. We hope to continue improving this product, and provide a valuable solution for those wishing to save time on endless competitor googling.
Share