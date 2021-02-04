SaaSReports

discussion
Jenny Jung
Product Bricks Ventures
While having conversations with a wide range of business folks (marketing, sales, VCs, PMs, Consultants, etc.), we realized a common problem in competitive research: way too much time spent on it, way too much information that needed parsing. That’s why we developed a report generation tool for folks to have a spreadsheet of competitor information for you to compare pricing points, value propositions, and user feedback. We hope to continue improving this product, and provide a valuable solution for those wishing to save time on endless competitor googling.
