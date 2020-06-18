  1. Home
SaaSPlace

Acquire, invest & sell SaaS products, plugins and apps

#5 Product of the Day June 18, 2020
Acquire, Invest & Sell SaaS Products, Plugins and Apps
SaaSPlace is community based marketplace for digital entrepreneurs. You can submit your SaaS product or side project for sale (without paying anything), and negotiate with buyers via your own email.
Tomer Aharon
Maker
Hi everyone :) We recently crossed 10K members on our Facebook group (https://www.facebook.com/groups/...), and through the posts and the duscussions there, we have noticed a big demand for a marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of SaaS products, mobile apps, WP and Shopify apps and more. So that's why we are launching SaaSPlace.io 🎉 SaaSPlace is community based marketplace for digital entrepreneurs. You can submit your SaaS product or side project for sale (without paying anything), and negotiate with buyers via your own email. You can filter by: SaaS Products Plugins Mobile apps Domains If you want to get new interesting listings from time to time to your email, you are more than welcome to sign up to our newsletter :) We would love to get your feedback! 💜
Austin Yang
@tomer_aharon I've been a member of the group for a while. Congrats!
Tomer Aharon
@iamaustinyang Thanks for the support :)
Aleksandr Volodarsky
@tomer_aharon Very cool, joined the fb group. Do you vet listings? btw, we've launched out product today as well.
Tristan Pollock
@tomer_aharon this is awesome! What acquisitions are you most proud of?
Eyal Katz
This looks great. I already signed up to the beta and looking forward to find my next SaaS. So if you have one for sale make sure to list it.
Gal Dubinski
@eyalk100 Thanks Eyal :)
Tomer Aharon
@eyalk100 That's great!
Matic Uzmah
Great idea!
Yam Regev
That's massive! A smart solution that comes from a very smart team. Love you guys
Gal Dubinski
@yam_regev thanks Yam, we love you more 😉
Hammad Akbar
Great idea. Apart from using your community, what are your plans for growth?
Tomer Aharon
@hammad_akbar Content and SEO mostly. There are a lot more ideas an potential features to add if we see a good feedback from the community :)
