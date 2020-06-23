SaaS Product Benchmarks

Discussion
Mike Belsito
We're excited to collaborate with OpenView Venture Partners, Pendo, and others to uncover insights that help Product Managers, Product Leaders, product-minded founders and others compare their tech products against the competition using metrics that matter most -- and help their products grow!
@belsito Hi, Thanks. Not able to download the report. The download link points to 2019 expanstion SaaS benchmark report. https://cdn2.hubspot.net/hubfs/3... -Mj.
@veerjain give it a go again- I just tried it and it seemed to work: https://cdn2.hubspot.net/hubfs/3...
We always get asked the question of should we go fully freemium or just offer a time-limited free trial? Now we have original data on which model works best and way. I t turns out that freemium does in fact help bring on more users (33% higher conversion from web visitor to user), but a free trial drives better free-to-paid conversion (nearly 2x the free to paid conversion). Think about freemium as a lead generation play. If you benefit from getting as many people into the product as possible (viral loops, network effects, data collection), freemium is for you. But if you need revenue ASAP, go with a trial model.
Ever thought about product metrics for non-SaaS products? Many (most?) B2B Enterprise products are still on-premise delivered or single tenant hosted.