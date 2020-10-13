SaaS Pages 2.0
1200+ Screenshots of the best SaaS landing pages by blocks
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Volkan Kaya
Maker
Founder of Versoly
Hey PH, I have to thank the community for the success and feedback for v1 of SaaS Pages, we got 2000+ upvotes and received so much feedback and love! I'm excited and nervous again to be shipping v2 of SaaS Pages. We have learnt a ton from you folks and got so much feedback. - We added 100s more screenshots - 6 new blocks/page types to inspire and learn from (more coming soon) - Compare old vs new sites - New sidebar for easier navigation - Easily share/bookmark images We have also rebuilt the platform so that it can be easily extended and have an amazing roadmap we hope to build out in the future. We added pages like blogs, knowledge bases, affiliates and alternative pages as these are important for conversions and we spent just as much time on these pages as other ones and struggled to find good ones. Thank you so much for supporting us and if you have any feedback we would love to hear it and incorporate it into the product.
Share
Upvote (5)
Sandoche
Founder of Kanbanote, Maker and Learner!
I love this update, I'll move it to the design patterns category of thttps://undesign.learn.uno/ in the next update (this week!)
Share
Upvote (2)
Volkan Kaya
Maker
Founder of Versoly
@sandochee thanks so much! Love the site btw, bookmarked it.
UpvoteShare
JP1016👨💻 Building https://codekeep.io
Congratulations on v2 launch 🎉🤟
Share
Upvote (1)
Volkan Kaya
Maker
Founder of Versoly
@jp1016v1 Thanks!
UpvoteShare
Fajar Siddiq
👨🏻💻🇸🇬🏝️ Serial Entrepreneur, Singapore
V2 looks awesome with the new update. Congratulations you guys. Is very useful to see more ideas like this
Share
Upvote (1)
Volkan Kaya
Maker
Founder of Versoly
@fajarsiddiq means a lot coming from PH expert :)
Share
Upvote (1)
Steph Nass
This is gonna be sooooooo useful. Congrats on the excellent job!!
Share
Upvote (1)
Volkan Kaya
Maker
Founder of Versoly
Thanks @stephnass, we rebuilt it so should be a lot easier to add new features as well, so we can make it even more useful.
Share
Upvote (1)