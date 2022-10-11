Products
SaaS Metrics + Calculator
SaaS Metrics + Calculator
Get your head around SaaS growth metrics
Growth metrics you need to know that are typically tracked by most SaaS founders, product, marketing and sales teams.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
SaaS
by
Founders' Book
About this launch
Founders' Book
Yellow pages for first-time founders & early-stage startups.
SaaS Metrics + Calculator by
Founders' Book
was hunted by
Goutham Bandaru
in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
SaaS
. Made by
Goutham Bandaru
. Featured on October 12th, 2022.
Founders' Book
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on August 5th, 2021.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#106
