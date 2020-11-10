Deals
SaaS LTV Calculator
SaaS LTV Calculator
Get a better approximation of your true customer LTV!
Analytics
Marketing
+ 3
The simple LTV=ARPA/Churn formula has several important limitations. Using cohort data, this sheet helps you get a better approximation of LTV.
an hour ago
2 Reviews
5.0/5
Paul Lee
Co-founder & CEO of Flipidea
Loving this
@chrija
! Thanks for creating and sharing this! Will be sharing this in our community :)
34mins
