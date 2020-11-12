SaaS Funding Report for October 2020

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Rahul Dev
The report is great covers all the regions, I was looking for, unlike others it also gives a comprehensive list (google sheet). That was great.
Share
@rahul_dev2 Thanks Rahul for the feedback 🙌🏼
Hello Everyone! For the decade, I've been consulting (growth and revenue) for SaaS companies (US, Canada, Germany, and India), and I realize that most of the early-stage SaaS companies struggle with growth, talent, and access to capital. While there are tons of content out there, it's either unstructured (eg: SaaS marketing), non-comprehensive (eg: SaaS growth never accounts for engineering), and promotes a preferential school of thought (eg: lean, PLG). That's why a few of us (SaaS founders and me) decided to start a dedicated network (community + resources + jobs + access to investors) for SaaS founders and leaders. SaaS Network connects global SaaS founders, executives, investors, and professionals to collaborate mutually, learn, grow, and build scalable and sustainable SaaS companies for the greater good. We are launching soon! This report is a part of our ongoing offering at the SaaS Network. If you are interested to join the network to tune into SaaS insights and resources, connect with SaaS founders and leaders, and access investors, just reply back, I'll be sure to add you to our early access (FREE) program. *if for some reason - the button does not work for you please email me at joseph@saasnetwork.co 🌟 Thank you 🙏
@saasnetwork @kjosephabraham : thanks Joseph. This report looks great.