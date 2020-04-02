SaaS for COVID
A directory of discounts on popular SaaS companies
Steven Hylands
This is great. I was researching who is helping out last week - this would have made my life much easier!
🚀 My second product on Product Hunt! ❤️ Would love to give companies that try to do good a stage where all makers from Product Hunt can profit from. 👮🏼♀️ I tried to make a preselection of companies that do not try to make a profit from offering a discount. I put them all in 3 categories: no (they don't drive you into a paid account), maybe, and yes. This way you can directly see what the consequences will be when using the discount. Please let me know if a company has been put in the wrong category. 🦠 Let's fight this virus together Product Hunt!
Well done!!!! Happy to contribute to this, and all other COVID-19 projects.
Thanks for helping @marcelhagedoorn!
This is so awesome Adriaan! Thanks for building this.
Thanks @gabe_ragland! Hope it helps makers and them fighting COVID-19!