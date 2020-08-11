Log In
SaaS Boilerplate Book

Build a production-ready, feature-rich SaaS boilerplate

SaaS Boilerplate Book teaches you to build a production-ready, feature-rich SaaS web app from scratch. At the end of the book, you have a SaaS boilerplate to build any SaaS product. Take your side project to the next level. Pre-order now to get $100 off.
Kelly Burke
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! I'm one of the coauthors of SaaS Boilerplate Book. We previously wrote a popular JavaScript book, Builder Book: https://builderbook.org/book-rev... After over 10,000 people signed up on our SaaS Boilerplate demo app, we decided to write a book that teaches you how to build this SaaS Boilerplate from 0 to 50,000+ lines of code. We are finishing the last chapter of SaaS Boilerplate Book and have one week left of pre-order. You can pre-order now for $99. The price becomes $199 at midnight on Sunday, August 16th.
