Kelly Burke
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! I'm one of the coauthors of SaaS Boilerplate Book. We previously wrote a popular JavaScript book, Builder Book: https://builderbook.org/book-rev... After over 10,000 people signed up on our SaaS Boilerplate demo app, we decided to write a book that teaches you how to build this SaaS Boilerplate from 0 to 50,000+ lines of code. We are finishing the last chapter of SaaS Boilerplate Book and have one week left of pre-order. You can pre-order now for $99. The price becomes $199 at midnight on Sunday, August 16th.
