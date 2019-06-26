Log InSign up
SaaS Blocks by Apideck

+120 tools to build and augment your SaaS application

Hit the ground running when building a SaaS application. Buy-vs-build is a daily dilemma for us makers. SaaS Blocks helps you discover and select new vendors to add features to your SaaS product.
Build smarter, not harder ✌️
Hi fellow makers! Building multiple products taught us some valuable lessons around focusing on core-development and adopting a lego-brick approach to building products. We collected all the tools that could be helpful and centralized them in one easy-to-scan directory. Let us know if we missed important categories or vendors.
Nice collection, @gertjanwilde.
Bookmarked! Great job
Thanks for this nice tool.
