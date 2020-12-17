SaaS Advent Calendar 2020
Thanks so much for the hunt @alexd ! As a startup with a tight budget, we’re always Googling promo codes before pulling the trigger on our SaaS purchases. It’s perhaps only logical then that we launch a very special advent calendar with deals we’ve negotiated in one place, or at least that’s how the idea started. Thing is, as we got deeper into things we realised that we also search for free betas and freemiums before paying for yet another SaaS subscription, and as one of those early adopters we were playing a vital role in the ecosystem. So we decided to give the best beta products we could find a share of the limelight with the big boys. In the spirit of Christmas, all of this is free and doesn’t require you to sign up to anything (although we do have a newsletter if you want to be notified each day). In a few bullet points : 🔎Find cool new free SaaS companies and help them grow 🤑 Benefit from exclusive deals negotiated with established SaaS companies 📩 Keep your email address if you want to, you filthy animal - "It’s free, you don’t steal my data, and I save money….what do YOU get out of this?" - I wouldn’t be so quick to give us the credit of being that smart. We just pulled an idea out of our rear-ends on a boring Friday and ran with it. We keep justifying it to ourselves by saying our main project gets some brand awareness, but everyone knows the only thing that matters in startups is cash. In reality we’re likely just here for the dopamine hits when a vote or like comes in. (edited)
Really nice initiative Jonathan, how did you manage to get all of these great companies in one bundle ?
@ant0ine_gt Honestly? Too many messages, last minute changes, and a ton of coffee. Everything was done last minute. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Loads of great deals, and the child in me is honestly loving opening the little windows every day. Better than chocolate 🍫😁 well done guys!
Very nice job by our fellow French saasers!
Great job! That fat 3D cursor is ace!