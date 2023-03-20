Products
Ruumio
Where creators host highly engaging live learning sessions
Ruumio makes it easy to host highly engaging and fun live learning sessions. It is the platform for creators who want to bring their professional expertise to the world and connect with a passionate audience, without juggling a multitude of tools.
Launched in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Online Learning
by
Ruumio
About this launch
Ruumio
Where creators host highly engaging live learning sessions
1
review
63
followers
Follow for updates
Ruumio by
Ruumio
was hunted by
Majid
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Majid
,
Timo Bechtel
and
Max Richter
. Featured on April 4th, 2023.
Ruumio
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Ruumio's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
12
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
