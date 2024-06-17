Launches
This is the latest launch from RunwayML
Runway: Gen-3 Alpha
Runway: Gen-3 Alpha
Runway’s new base model for video generation
Gen-3 Alpha can create highly detailed videos with complex scene changes, a wide range of cinematic choices, and detailed art directions.
Artificial Intelligence
RunwayML
About this launch
Runway: Gen-3 Alpha by
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on June 18th, 2024.
is rated
4.4/5 ★
by 29 users. It first launched on April 24th, 2018.
