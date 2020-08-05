Discussion
Hey ProductHunt! We are exited to announce RunnerGoal app - A hub for all your runs that helps you to achieve your monthly goal. This app is not 'yet another running app', on the contrary we want you to be able to use any running apps that you want. RunnerGoal is here solely to state your goal not to dictate which tools you should use to achieve it. *WHY WE BUILT IT* I always wanted to be able to use different running apps, but they seem to ignore each other completely. However, at the end they sync their data to Apple's HealthKit. So we created this app that serves as a hub for all my runs, no matter the source. *FEATURES* - Your entire running timeline. - Awards for achieving your goal, as well as for specific milestones (20km, 50km, 100km / 12mi, 30mi, 60mi). - AppleWatch integration, numerous complications to choose from. - English, Ukrainian and Japanese localization. *BONUS* We don't use any 3d party library, no user analytics frameworks no nothing. Also, we don't collect any user data, everything is safely stored on your device and iCloud. *FUTURE PLANS* - iOS 14 Widgets. - Notifications. - Support for more languages. Please give it a try, and let us know what you think)
hey! Looks good but as a runner, I don't see any reason to use it. Let me explain. I already have Garmin to track and analyze my runs. I have Strava as a social network. I have NRC (just because it was my very first running app). So, it holds all my miles. Your app can be useful for people who just started their running journey. Maybe I'm wrong. Don't take it too seriously :)
