Runner Pro is our redesigned and rebuilt productivity plugin for Sketch. It's much faster, has better Library search, and Plugin preview! Entirely new with this release are → RunBar: a customizable mini toolbar, and → Rider: search and apply overrides.
Reviews
Time saver, Money saver, Faster than fast, Easy to use !
None
I was in the beta test. I can tell you that they listen to designers but they also give us answers and clever solutions I think I am objective: there's no reason to not use itNEMROD has used this product for one month.
Roy van RooijenMaker@rvroo · Designer @Sketch_Runner @DesignToolsNet
Hello there 👋 Today we launched Runner Pro. A Sketch plugin that speeds up your design workflow. It was often referred to as a Spotlight / Alfred for Sketch. And that's pretty accurate. With this release, the search window got a big redesign. We think it will be assisting you to work even faster with the keyboard. We've also added a mini toolbar called RunBar, and a new search panel called Rider. With Rider you can search and apply overrides to Symbols. We're explaining the new features and the reasoning behind certain decisions more in-depth in our Medium article. Check it out here: https://medium.com/@rvroo/hello-... We hope you'll be able to design better, and faster, with the new Runner Pro! It comes with a 14-day trial, after which you can upgrade to continue using the full feature set. Give it a try, and we're curious to hear what you think!
