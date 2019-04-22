Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Runner Pro

Runner Pro

Perform Sketch actions quicker with your keyboard

get it
Runner Pro is our redesigned and rebuilt productivity plugin for Sketch. It's much faster, has better Library search, and Plugin preview! Entirely new with this release are → RunBar: a customizable mini toolbar, and → Rider: search and apply overrides.
Around the web
Hello, Runner Pro!A little over 3 years ago we launched the first beta of Sketch Runner at a hackathon in Hamburg. Back then our goal was pretty straightforward: Build a tool that speeds up our design workflow. Today, we continue to stay true to this vision.
MediumRoy van Rooijen
Reviews
Afnizar Nur Ghifari
NEMROD
 
Helpful
  • NEMROD
    NEMROD
    Pros: 

    Time saver, Money saver, Faster than fast, Easy to use !

    Cons: 

    None

    I was in the beta test. I can tell you that they listen to designers but they also give us answers and clever solutions I think I am objective: there's no reason to not use it

    NEMROD has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)
Discussion
Hunter
Roy van Rooijen
Roy van Rooijen
Makers
Roy van Rooijen
Roy van Rooijen
Aby Nimbalkar
Aby Nimbalkar
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Roy van Rooijen
Roy van RooijenMaker@rvroo · Designer @Sketch_Runner @DesignToolsNet
Hello there 👋 Today we launched Runner Pro. A Sketch plugin that speeds up your design workflow. It was often referred to as a Spotlight / Alfred for Sketch. And that's pretty accurate. With this release, the search window got a big redesign. We think it will be assisting you to work even faster with the keyboard. We've also added a mini toolbar called RunBar, and a new search panel called Rider. With Rider you can search and apply overrides to Symbols. We're explaining the new features and the reasoning behind certain decisions more in-depth in our Medium article. Check it out here: https://medium.com/@rvroo/hello-... We hope you'll be able to design better, and faster, with the new Runner Pro! It comes with a 14-day trial, after which you can upgrade to continue using the full feature set. Give it a try, and we're curious to hear what you think!
Upvote (1)·