Michael Hakopian
Hi everyone, I’d like to introduce you to Runme Button. Runme Button helps developers to run applications in a few minutes from any Git-repo without the need to set up any environment or DevOps skills. It supports all Git-hosted apps, Docker images, multiple services(containers) and technologies like JAMstack, Node.js, PHP, Python, Golang, Ruby, MySQL, Postgres, Redis and more. You can share your runnable application with clients, friends, colleagues, or even visitors of your Git repo. It’s perfect for demoing, testing, gathering debug information or getting feedback. Would love to invite you to give it a try and if you like it help runme team spread the word :) Thanks!
