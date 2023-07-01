Products
Home
→
Product
→
RunMate
RunMate
Easy Run Planning for Notion
Visit
Upvote 12
Free Download
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Planning your run sessions has never been easier. Say goodbye to spreadsheets and scattered notes. With RunMate, you can effortlessly plan your workouts with just a few clicks - input any run training plan, track and stay on top of your sessions.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Fitness
Notion
by
RunMate
About this launch
RunMate
Easy Run Planning for Notion
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
RunMate by
RunMate
was hunted by
Tomas Vysny
in
Health & Fitness
,
Fitness
,
Notion
. Made by
Tomas Vysny
. Featured on July 2nd, 2023.
RunMate
is not rated yet. This is RunMate's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report