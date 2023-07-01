Products
RunMate

RunMate

Easy Run Planning for Notion

Planning your run sessions has never been easier. Say goodbye to spreadsheets and scattered notes. With RunMate, you can effortlessly plan your workouts with just a few clicks - input any run training plan, track and stay on top of your sessions.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Fitness
Notion
 by
RunMate
About this launch
RunMate
RunMateEasy Run Planning for Notion
RunMate by
RunMate
was hunted by
Tomas Vysny
in Health & Fitness, Fitness, Notion. Made by
Tomas Vysny
. Featured on July 2nd, 2023.
RunMate
is not rated yet. This is RunMate's first launch.
