Talha Buğra Bulut
Maker
Pro
Hey Hunters 👋 I’m super excited to introduce to you all, Runkod, a decentralized hosting platform for modern javascript applications and static web publishing. Built on top of Blockstack utilizing the decentralized nature of Gaia storage. Runkod provides simple, yet very powerful tools to deploy your applications quickly and offers promising features like custom domain support, instant ssl certificates, content routing etc.. Main purpose of Runkod is to provide a decentralized and stable hosting platform to developers and help them to speed up their deployment processes while reducing their server expenses. We believe Runkod is one of the crucial steps to build Decentralized Internet with Blockstack! We can’t wait for you to try Runkod and let us know what you think. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to ask!
