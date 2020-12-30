discussion
Hello! 👋 I'm Mathieu, the creator of RunFit for Apple Watch. I am a runner and during quarantine I decided to learn Swift and iOS development (that process is still ongoing!) to create an app that would help me during my training. As many runners would know, you often want to reach a certain mileage or time goal for the week and there was not built-in way to see that information on the Apple Watch. So I created RunFit to allow the display of that information via complications. The app is available on the App Store for a small one-time cost of 1.99 USD and doesn't contain any advertising, In-App Purchases and doesn't collect any data. RunFit is translated in 4 languages so far (English, French, Spanish and Italian), with more to come. You can also choose your data units: miles or kilometres and minutes or percentage. I would be happy to respond to any comments or questions that you have! Mathieu
