  1. Home
  2.  → RunFit

RunFit

Your weekly running tracker

iPhone
Apple Watch
Productivity
+ 3
RunFit is a an Apple watch app that allows you to display your weekly progress from your running workouts directly on your watch faces. It features a simple and easy to read native design, support many types of complications, automatic data refresh and more.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Mathieu Savaria
Maker
Creator of RunFit for Apple Watch
Hello! 👋 I'm Mathieu, the creator of RunFit for Apple Watch. I am a runner and during quarantine I decided to learn Swift and iOS development (that process is still ongoing!) to create an app that would help me during my training. As many runners would know, you often want to reach a certain mileage or time goal for the week and there was not built-in way to see that information on the Apple Watch. So I created RunFit to allow the display of that information via complications. The app is available on the App Store for a small one-time cost of 1.99 USD and doesn't contain any advertising, In-App Purchases and doesn't collect any data. RunFit is translated in 4 languages so far (English, French, Spanish and Italian), with more to come. You can also choose your data units: miles or kilometres and minutes or percentage. I would be happy to respond to any comments or questions that you have! Mathieu
Share