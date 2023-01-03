Products
Runday
Accelerate appointment booking with AI
Runday takes the intelligence of ChatGPT and turns it into a business application to accelerate appointment scheduling. Sales and recruitment are two high value use cases where time to response is critical, and calendar coordination is painful.
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Runday
About this launch
Runday
Accelerate Appointment Booking with AI
Runday by
Runday
was hunted by
Karl Etzel
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Karl Etzel
. Featured on January 4th, 2023.
Runday
is not rated yet. This is Runday's first launch.
