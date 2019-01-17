RunCat is a funny menubar indicator app for pixel lovers
Reviews
+1 review
- Pros:
Idea is wow)))Cons:
Might be destructing from work
Founders good luck!!!Ruzanna Baghdasaryan has never used this product.
Discussion
Stas Kulesh · Creative Director @ Karmabot.chat
Rather crazy Japanese menubar app. Hunted for your entertainment
Fajar Siddiq · Creative Entrepreneur
SO CUTE!!!!!!!!!! i love this. congratulations on your launch!
Sebastian Crossa · Creator and designer
Love the idea!!
