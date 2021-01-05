Runaway Calculator

discussion
Ricardo Sawir
MakerHi, nice to meet you! I tweet a lot
Hi, friends. I am bootstrapping my own business or you can say, building my own income stream other than my job. I thought it would be nice if we get the feeling about how much time we have before things go wrong and we need to fallback to find other revenue (such as finding new job). Therefore, I build this to help you, may be you have done it 6 months ago, I think you want to recalculate again. And if you haven't, you may want to try this. I hope the best for you ventures/businesses. Hope we can talk to each other. If you want to get live update about things I'm working and may be a value to you, you can follow me on my Twitter https://twitter.com/RicardoSawir
