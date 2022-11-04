Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Rumo
Ranked #17 for today
Rumo
Personalized recommendations for entertainment platforms
Visit
Upvote 2
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Rumo is a SaaS recommendation system engine for entertainment content platforms. Our tool helps you deliver personalized recommendations to improve user acquisition, retention and boost the discoverability of content.
Launched in
API
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Rumo
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Rumo
Personalized recommendations for entertainment platforms.
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Rumo by
Rumo
was hunted by
Mewenn Brissonneau
in
API
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Mewenn Brissonneau
. Featured on November 7th, 2022.
Rumo
is not rated yet. This is Rumo's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#17
Report