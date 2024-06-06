Launches
rubricpro.ai
rubricpro.ai
AI Grading made easy
Upload custom rubrics and grade documents using AI with any easy-to-use interface. Whether you’re a teacher, professor, or someone who deals with evaluating written content, RubricPro can save you a ton of time and effort.
Launched in
Education
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
rubricpro.ai
Fireberry
About this launch
rubricpro.ai
AI Grading made easy
rubricpro.ai by
rubricpro.ai
was hunted by
Cameron W
in
Education
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Cameron W
. Featured on June 7th, 2024.
rubricpro.ai
is not rated yet. This is rubricpro.ai's first launch.
