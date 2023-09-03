Products
Rubik’s Impossible
Rubik’s Impossible
The Original 3x3 Cube Advanced Difficulty
The Rubik's Impossible is a 3x3 Rubik's puzzle cube with a very high challenge level. It is just like the classic Rubik’s Cube, but it changes colors depending on the angle. Just when it looks like the Rubik's Impossible is solved, look again.
Launched in
Puzzle Games
Games
by
Rubik’s Impossible
About this launch
Rubik’s Impossible
The Original 3x3 Cube Advanced Difficulty
Rubik’s Impossible by
Rubik’s Impossible
was hunted by
Clara
in
Puzzle Games
,
Games
. Featured on September 3rd, 2023.
Rubik’s Impossible
is not rated yet. This is Rubik’s Impossible's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
#33
Week rank
#293
