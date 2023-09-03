Products
Rubik’s Impossible

Rubik’s Impossible

The Original 3x3 Cube Advanced Difficulty

The Rubik's Impossible is a 3x3 Rubik's puzzle cube with a very high challenge level. It is just like the classic Rubik’s Cube, but it changes colors depending on the angle. Just when it looks like the Rubik's Impossible is solved, look again.
Launched in
Puzzle Games
Games
 by
Rubik’s Impossible
About this launch
Rubik’s Impossible
0
reviews
1
follower
was hunted by
Clara
in Puzzle Games, Games. Featured on September 3rd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Rubik’s Impossible's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
#33
Week rank
#293