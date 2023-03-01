Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Rubberduck
Rubberduck
Ranked #15 for today

Rubberduck

ChatGPT for Visual Studio code

Free
AI chat in the Visual Studio Code side bar. Rubberduck can generate code, edit code, explain code, generate tests, find bugs, diagnose errors, and more. You can even add your own conversation templates.
Launched in Productivity, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence by
Rubberduck
Emma
About this launch
Rubberduck
RubberduckChatGPT for Visual Studio Code
0
reviews
13
followers
Rubberduck by
Rubberduck
was hunted by
Lars Grammel
in Productivity, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Lars Grammel
. Featured on March 1st, 2023.
Rubberduck
is not rated yet. This is Rubberduck's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#110