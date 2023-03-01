Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Rubberduck
Ranked #15 for today
Rubberduck
ChatGPT for Visual Studio code
Visit
Upvote 13
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
AI chat in the Visual Studio Code side bar. Rubberduck can generate code, edit code, explain code, generate tests, find bugs, diagnose errors, and more. You can even add your own conversation templates.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Rubberduck
Emma
Ad
Deploy apps in any cloud within seconds and save up to 70%
About this launch
Rubberduck
ChatGPT for Visual Studio Code
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
Rubberduck by
Rubberduck
was hunted by
Lars Grammel
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Lars Grammel
. Featured on March 1st, 2023.
Rubberduck
is not rated yet. This is Rubberduck's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
4
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#110
Report