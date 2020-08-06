Discussion
*Chirp Chirp* 🐥 RTCanary here! We are a team of 4 Caltech engineers and a UC San Diego alumnus with research and industry experience in real-time network analysis at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Niantic. Our tool is meant for companies that use WebRTC (real-time communications) for Video conferencing Telehealth Cloud gaming Broadcasting Streaming Collaborative workspaces Our team worked remotely for over a year before founding RTCanary... it‘s safe to say we have experienced some of the best and the worst video call quality out there. Given our technical backgrounds, we decided to turn poor experiences into an exciting challenge and we dove into the code to figure out what was going wrong. We quickly realized that it is a huge pain to draw insights from video streams, so we began talking to people working with WebRTC. The developers revealed that in many cases their best resources for troubleshooting call quality are anecdotal evidence or the star-rating system at the end of a call. 🤯 This surprising realization invigorated our team to figure out how to fix this frustrating problem for ourselves, both as users and developers. We are excited to make video calling experiences awesome Huge shout out to @katmanalac, thanks for posting our story! 😊 *Chirp Chirp* RTCanary is taking off on Product Hunt!🛫🐥
