RT Poll

Free real time polling without pesky ads

Free
A real-time group opinion gathering tool that allows teams & businesses to make informed decisions. With its user-friendly interface, its easy to create and participate in polls, view results in real-time & make data-driven decisions quickly & efficiently.
Launched in Android, Customer Communication, Meetings by
Snowflake Startup Challenge
Snowflake Startup Challenge
Ad
Pitch to Sequoia and NYSE - up to $1M in three startups

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Help us make RTPoll better for you! We value your opinion and want to make sure our product meets your needs. Please share your thoughts and suggestions so we can improve and provide the best group opinion gathering experience for you."

The makers of RT Poll
About this launch
0
reviews
4
followers
RT Poll by
was hunted by
Ankit Kumar
in Android, Customer Communication, Meetings. Made by
Ankit Kumar
. Featured on February 6th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is RT Poll's first launch.
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#23