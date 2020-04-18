Deals
Rt Covid-19
Rt Covid-19
See how quickly #COVID19 is growing in each US state
Health and Fitness
An up-to-date tracker of how fast COVID-19 is spreading in each state from the founders of Instagram.
Featured
an hour ago
Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker Rt.live
Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have teamed up to launch their first product together since leaving the Facebook mothership. Rt.live is an up-to-date tracker of how fast COVID-19 is spreading in each state. "Rt" measures the average number of people who become infected...
