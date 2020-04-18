Rt Covid-19

  1. Home
See how quickly #COVID19 is growing in each US state

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker Rt.liveInstagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have teamed up to launch their first product together since leaving the Facebook mothership. Rt.live is an up-to-date tracker of how fast COVID-19 is spreading in each state. "Rt" measures the average number of people who become infected...
