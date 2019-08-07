Discussion
Jankees van Woezik
Hi all 👋, My name is Jankees and I am an indie maker from the Netherlands, this is my first launch on Product Hunt. During my last vacation it came to mind that I had an RSS reader on my computer but hadn't launched it in forever. That's when I realized that it's actually pretty hard to get such an app in your daily routine. The app I made after that fixes this problem by sending me the new items in an daily email. Haven't figured out a business model yet. It could become a subscription service at some point, but until I decide what to do it's completely free! Would love to get input on that. Fun fact: I created 70% of the app during nap time of our youngest child. 👶🏼 I also would love to hear suggestions to make the app better, if you have any feedback please let me know 🙏.
Love this tool! I also suggested to add popular feeds and Jankees implemented it soon after. Love the rapid response. Recommend this!
