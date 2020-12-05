discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Clark Dinnison
Maker
✨Why I built Roy, the world's smallest color picker (claim still being verified): • I thought existing color picker tools were too feature-heavy (palettes, color profiles, etc). I just wanted to quickly snag a HEX value and paste it into Figma • I didn't want to open a new app every time I needed to pick a color. A simple, "always-on" menu bar app was perfect • I wanted to learn Swift and build a macOS app • I needed an excuse to build a brand around the name Roy It was a fun lil project to build. Let me know if you find it useful. Give it a whirl — it's free.
Share