Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Rows Community
Ranked #4 for today
Rows Community
The first publishing platform for spreadsheets
Visit
Upvote 36
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Rows Community got a major revamp making it easier for everyone to publish and discover great spreadsheets. Creators can now add a category and a description, customize their avatar and URL, and see who viewed and duplicated their spreadsheets.
Launched in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Marketing
by
Rows
Follow for updates
Ramp Expense Management
Ad
Simplify expense management with automatic categorization
About this launch
Rows
The spreadsheet where teams work faster
131
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Rows Community by
Rows
was hunted by
KP
in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Marketing
. Made by
Alberto Manassero
,
Torben Schulz
and
Henrique Cruz
. Featured on June 21st, 2022.
Rows
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 117 users. It first launched on February 12th, 2019.
Upvotes
36
Comments
3
Daily rank
#4
Weekly rank
#10
Report