discussion
Would you recommend this product?
JJ TangFounder @ Rootly, ex-PM @ Instacart
Congrats on the launch! Just tried it out and really enjoyed the "try it out" button. As a non-developer, it was nice to be able to at least give it a whirl. Do you have any no code tools coming?
Share
@jjrichardtang Thank you for the feedback! Yes, more low-code and no-code tools are coming! Our goal is to become the "Stripe for Personal Data"!
If multiple services use Rownd, will I, as the end user, get to manage all my data from one central location? Would this mean that Rownd is acting as a data fiduciary?
@chrismessina great question! Yes, using our Personal Data Center, you (as an end user) can easily claim, manage, and edit, and even revoke access to multiple sites, in one place. We firmly believe the data is yours and that you have the right to "lease" or "lend" it to websites and apps.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 My name is Robert Thelen and I lead the wonderful Rownd team. We are very excited to be launching The Rownd Data Privacy Platform on Product hunt! Personal data belongs to us! It is our name, our address 📬 , our email 📧, our cell number ☎️, our birthdate 🎂, our MAC address 💻. The summation of that data is our identity! 🧑🦰👨🏽🌾👩🏽🏫👨🏻🍳🧑🏾🚀🧑🏻🚒🎅🏻👩🏾💻🧑🏿🎓🙋🏼 For too long, our data has been exploited, traded, and sold. This diminishes the value of something that we own. But through data privacy laws (like GDRP and CCPA) and rapidly changing consumer attitudes (just look at what happened to WhatsApp after their privacy policy edit) real data privacy and ownership is coming. Focus on your app, your project, your passion, not on personal data privacy. We at Rownd believe EVERYONE deserves true individual data privacy, ownership, and security. We build the Rownd Data Privacy Platform to empower every app builder and business owner that agrees with us to turn their project or company into a data privacy-centric one. A few months ago, we launched Privacy Hunt. We started by putting the END-USER (the user of the app) at the very center of our platform. From how data is stored, to how the end-user can claim their data, we assume personal data belongs to the person. We added a number of dev tools to make it easier to get started! 🚀 Developer centric platform, add your app and data types (and data governance) in minutes 🚀 Easy to use API and over 10 SDKs for the most popular languages 🚀 Secure and encrypted Rownd Data Vault with data stored from an end-user perspective 🚀 Plug and Play Personal Data Center: End users can claim, manage, edit, and even delete data (hello no more manual Data Subject Access Requests (DSAR)) Give your customers and users control and make the world a slightly better place! (And save yourself the headache of responding to DSARs- while you’re at it!) Share your thoughts in comments below 👇
Have been looking forward to this for a while. Loved Privacy Hunt and this is a cool product to actually make change!
@newton_piccone Thank you! The Privacy hunt launch really taught us a lot about Data Privacy and just how backwards it all is. Instead of creating user experiences for users and people, most large (and many small) companies make them for lawyers. We learned that transparency is the best policy and user empowerment is the best practice when it comes to data privacy. Today, we are launching Rownd to flip the script!
Nice, so much to be on the lookout for in terms of personal data, that having it neatly stored in one place makes total sense. Congrats on the launch!
@bogdan_ionita thank you for your feedback. Really appreciate it an agree! I have been following Mirro.io for a while and admire your privacy practices. Thank you!
Brilliant stuff! Companies in their nascent stage can also implement with ease now. No excuses 😉
@bilal_chaglani thank you, that was our goal! Our goal is to make Data Privacy radically simple! Right now, we have an API and SDK, and our personal data center is plug-in-play and in the future we want to add even more low-code / no-code tools to take away all barriers!
All the best to you and your team :)
It's finally here! And I agree that it's really cool that visitors can try it out easily. If I can withdraw my money from the bank whenever I want, I should be able to withdraw some or all my data whenever I want.. agree?