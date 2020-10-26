  1. Home
Routine

visualize your day, week, life

Routine is a minimal app to visualize your daily, weekly routines.
- Add a routine, select the start time, duration and days to repeat.
- Use the handy widget to visualize your day.
All your data is locally stored.
Mihir Kathpalia
Maker
Indie Software Developer
Hello, I made Routine as a portfolio project to help me visualize my day while keeping it as simple as possible. I decided to keep it simple for two reason, (1) since it is a portfolio project I did not want to create any functionality that might require maintenance or incite overhead costs. (2) This app is not intended to keep you responsible or track your productivity, it is simply a means to visualize your days.
