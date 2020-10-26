discussion
Mihir Kathpalia
MakerIndie Software Developer
Hello, I made Routine as a portfolio project to help me visualize my day while keeping it as simple as possible. I decided to keep it simple for two reason, (1) since it is a portfolio project I did not want to create any functionality that might require maintenance or incite overhead costs. (2) This app is not intended to keep you responsible or track your productivity, it is simply a means to visualize your days.
