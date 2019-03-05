The simplest way to send and receive business-to-business payments.
✅ Send payments to vendors with just an email
✅ Get paid faster and keep track of unpaid invoices
✅ Automatically update your accounting software of choice
Omri MorMaker@omri_mor · Co-founder, Routable
I'm excited to share Routable with the public, and for our official launch to be on PH 😁 🤔 What is it, and who can it help? In short, Routable is a simple way for companies to send B2B payments (e.g. pay vendors and send customers invoices). Whether you're sending 25 or 25,000 monthly B2B payments we can be of help. 🛠 Why did we build this? @tomharel and I built payment systems in-house at the companies we previously worked at. Realizing we had similar experiences, we started to ask how other companies were handling their B2B payment needs. After spending 9 months conducting over 300 customer development interviews, we knew that scaling business payments was a pain point for companies small and large. ❤️ Some love for our PH friends Email us via producthunt@routable.com and mention "PH deal" and we will waive fees for your first 25 payments. ℹ️ Learning more If you want to know how it all works, I’m happy to show a demo -- just give me a shout 💬
Brad Ungar@bradungar · Vice President, Greenly
Any plans for Zoho Books integration?
Omri MorMaker@omri_mor · Co-founder, Routable
@bradungar hey Brad - definitely something we’ll consider after we release our NetSuite integration! The goal is to support as many accounting softwares as we can 👍
Loris Maz@lorismaz · Founder, SimpleVisa
When sending an invoice to a business, does the business need to open an account with Routable to pay for the invoice?
Omri MorMaker@omri_mor · Co-founder, Routable
@lorismaz nope! Same thing for sending a payment. We worked really hard to make that a reality 😊 Happy to show a demo 📺
