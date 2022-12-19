Products
Ranked #5 for today
Roundup
Start a discussion forum for your team
100% off for earlybirds
Roundup is an Asynchronous Communication Tool that Saves Time, Reduces Burnout & Improves Transparency by giving your team space for written & meaningful conversations.
Launched in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Community
by
Roundup
About this launch
Roundup
Start a Discussion Forum for your team 😇
Roundup by
Roundup
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Community
. Made by
Manas Sharma
,
Sushant kumar
,
Richa Garg
and
Jitesh Kriplani
. Featured on January 11th, 2023.
Roundup
is not rated yet. This is Roundup 's first launch.
Upvotes
62
Comments
32
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#42
