Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
This is the latest launch from Roundtable
See Roundtable’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Roundtable Alias
Roundtable Alias

Roundtable Alias

AI assisted survey data cleaning

Payment Required
Roundtable Alias cleans survey data and ensures attentive humans are responding.
Launched in
API
Analytics
Security
 by
Roundtable
Fireberry
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
About this launch
Roundtable
RoundtableAI-assisted survey data cleaning
0
reviews
117
followers
Roundtable Alias by
Roundtable
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in API, Analytics, Security. Made by
Mayank Agrawal
. Featured on June 4th, 2024.
Roundtable
is not rated yet. It first launched on October 12th, 2023.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-