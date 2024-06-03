Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Roundtable
See Roundtable’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Roundtable Alias
Roundtable Alias
AI assisted survey data cleaning
Visit
Upvote 4
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Roundtable Alias cleans survey data and ensures attentive humans are responding.
Launched in
API
Analytics
Security
by
Roundtable
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Roundtable
AI-assisted survey data cleaning
0
reviews
117
followers
Follow for updates
Roundtable Alias by
Roundtable
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
API
,
Analytics
,
Security
. Made by
Mayank Agrawal
. Featured on June 4th, 2024.
Roundtable
is not rated yet. It first launched on October 12th, 2023.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report