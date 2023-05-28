Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
rounds
rounds
Notion fundraising kit
Visit
Upvote 14
15% OFF (Earlybird)
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
rounds is a fundraising kit for Notion, incl. 90+ VCs, 1250+ LinkedIn profiles, deal flow, cap table and data room. Everything you need for your next funding round. For founders and startups.
Launched in
Venture Capital
Fundraising
Notion
by
rounds
Paradot
Ad
Conscious personal AI companion with long-term memory
About this launch
rounds
Notion Fundraising Kit
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
rounds by
rounds
was hunted by
Jan Dittrich
in
Venture Capital
,
Fundraising
,
Notion
. Made by
Jan Dittrich
. Featured on May 29th, 2023.
rounds
is not rated yet. This is rounds's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report